New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved three railway projects with a total cost of about Rs 9,072 crore.

These projects include Gondia - Jabalpur Doubling; Punarakh - Kiul 3rd and 4th line; and Gamharia - Chandil 3rd and 4th line.

The 3 (three) projects covering eight districts across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 307 km.

The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx. 5,407 villages, which have a population of about 98 lakh.

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

The projects are in line with the Prime Minister's Vision of a New India, which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.

The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Kachnar Shiv Temple (Jabalpur), Kanha National Park (Balaghat), Gangulpara Dam and Waterfall, Pench National Park, Dhuandhar waterfall, Bargi Dam, Gomji-Somji temple, Chandil Dam, Dalma Hill Top, Hesakocha Waterfall, Raijama Ghati, Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, etc.

The projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, steel, iron ore, cement, ballast and stone chips, fly ash, fertilizers, limestone, manganese, dolomite, foodgrains, POL etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 52 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

The Railways, being environment friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (6 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (30 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of One Crore trees. (ANI)

