Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): American stand-up comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have teamed up for a joint stand-up show in London.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming gig was announced just weeks after both the high-profile comedians were attacked on stage in separate incidents.

The duo will co-headline the show at the vast 02 Arena on September 3, with Live Nation organizing what it is billing as a "historic" and "iconic" event.

This stand-up event comes after Rock recently joined Chappelle on stage at West Hollywood's The Comedy Store, in early May, where both comedians made light of their recent attacks.

Chappelle, who was tackled by a man who rushed the stage just two nights earlier while performing as part of the 'Netflix Is A Joke' festival at The Hollywood Bowl, joked that Rock had been "smacked by someone of repute," whereas he had been "smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair."

Rock was famously slapped on stage at the 2022 Oscars by Will Smith after making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. "I got smacked by the softest n--a that ever rapped," Rock summed up during The Comedy Store gig.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Isaiah Lee, the man accused of attacking Chappelle, has pleaded not guilty to four charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unlawfully crossing from a spectator area onto a stage at a theatrical event, and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct. (ANI)

