Los Angeles, Jan 26 (PTI) Hollywood actor Dave Franco has revealed that he has been inundated with messages from friends and acquaintances who pointed out his resemblance to Luigi Mangione, the man charged with UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder in New York City last month.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old actor said he had never received more texts about anything in his life.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: 'Lagaan' to 'Uri - The Surgical Strike' - 5 Patriotic Bollywood Movies and Where To Watch Them Online!.

"I have never received more texts in my life. Anyone who has my phone number has reached out about it," Franco said.

The actor's resemblance to Mangione has also become a topic of debate on social media, with some fans suggesting that Franco could play Mangione in a potential biographical film or series.

Also Read | Director Shafi Dies at 56: All You Need To Know About the Malayalam Filmmaker.

Franco's wife, actor Alison Brie, who joined him during the interview, said, "I don't think there have been any official offers."

To this, Franco quipped, "No, no official."

Authorities say Mangione gunned down Thompson as he was walking to an investor conference in midtown Manhattan on the morning of December 4.

Mangione was arrested in a Pennsylvania McDonald's after a five-day search, carrying a gun that matched the one used in the shooting and a fake ID, police said. He also was carrying a notebook expressing hostility toward the health insurance industry and especially wealthy executives, according to federal prosecutors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)