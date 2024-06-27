Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): Disney+ has set the stage for a clash of titans with the release of the trailer and first images from the highly anticipated adaptation of Jilly Cooper's scandalous novel, 'Rivals.'

Scheduled to premiere later this year, the series promises to deliver a compelling blend of 1980s glamour and cutthroat competition in the world of independent television.

Centred in the fictional county of Rutshire, 'Rivals' plunges viewers into a world where ambition, rivalry, and personal intrigue collide.

At the heart of the drama are two formidable men, Rupert Campbell-Black, portrayed by Alex Hassell, a charismatic ex-Olympian and Member of Parliament known for his womanising ways; and Tony Baddingham, played by David Tennant, the influential controller of Corinium Television.

The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of 1986, a pivotal year for the television industry, where these two powerful figures find themselves embroiled in a bitter rivalry that threatens to unravel their carefully constructed lives, as per Deadline.

As tensions escalate, the series promises to explore the complexities of ambition, love, and betrayal among a web of interconnected characters.

Joining the stellar cast are Katherine Parkinson as Sarah Stratton, Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O'Hara, and Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones, among others, according to Deadline.

The ensemble promises to bring to life the rich tapestry of characters that populate Cooper's beloved novel.

The project is produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins' indie banner, Happy Prince, with Treadwell-Collins and Laura Wade serving as executive producers and writers.

Elliot Hegarty, known for his work on 'Ted Lasso,' takes the helm as lead director and executive producer for the initial episodes, ensuring a blend of wit and drama.

The production team has assembled a diverse group of writers, including Sophie Goodhart, Marek Horn, Mimi Hare, Clare Naylor, and others.

As anticipation builds for its debut on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally, 'Rivals' looks set to captivate audiences with its blend of high-stakes drama and 1980s nostalgia. (ANI)

