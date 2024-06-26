On June 26, one day prior to Kalki 2898 AD's release in theatres, the film's lead star Prabhas and director Nad Ashwin confirmed on Insta Live a 'secret' that many of us already knew - Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda - are part of the film. Both actors were also part of the director's previous movie, Mahanati, and their cameos were being discussed by portals and fans even when Kalki 2898 AD's shoot was in progress. In the wake of this revelation, a poster of Dulquer Salmaan is going viral claiming as his official first look from the movie. Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda Confirmed for 'Kalki 2898 AD'; Prabhas and Nag Ashwin Break This News on Insta Live! (Watch Video).

The poster even got shared by some of the verified handles, though it is a surprise that the makers of Kalki 2898 AD would reveal DQ's look just one day before the release. The truth is, we don't think they have done that. None of the film's official handles on X and Instagram have shared the poster on their timelines at least at the time of writing this article.

The Viral DQ Poster Claiming From Kalki 2898 AD

Producer Vyjayanthi Films' Official Insta Handle Showing No Such Poster

Vyjayanthi Films' Official Insta Handle

We believe this poster went viral first from the below handle that is purportedly named to sound like it belongs to one of the film's producers, Swapnadutt Chalasani.

However, that's not her official handle on X, but rather of her imposter's, looking to gain easy followers on the site (a look at the number of followers could give a better insight). The below screenshot is that of OG Swapnadutt Chalasani's official handle on Insta, and as you can see, the page has not shared any poster of the actor from the film. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Andhra Pradesh Government Permit Screening of 6th Additional Show of Prabhas-Nag Ashwin’s Sci-Fi Film.

Swapnadutt Chalasani's Official X Page

The DQ poster looks like a fan-made one - well-made at that - that seems to have imposed the actor's face from his Malayalam film, CIA - Comrade in America, on maybe Ryan Gosling's body from Blade Runner 2049 or Diego Luna's body from Andor.

Apart from DQ and VK, the other rumoured cameos in the movie are Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Nani, and Mrunal Thakur. Of course, within a matter of hours, we will know who is going to be in this film and who is not. So watch out for our website as we cover more interesting stories on Kalki 2898 AD.

