Karisma Kapoor recently turned 50 and received an outpouring of warm birthday wishes from friends, family, and fans. Karisma Kapoor turned 50 on Tuesday. To express her gratitude, the actress shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram handle. Kareena Kapoor Khan Showers Birthday Love on Her ‘Ultimate Hero’ Karisma Kapoor As She Drops Cute Video on the Actress’ 50th Birthday (Watch Video).

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Karisma posted a video collage featuring two poignant pictures. The first image is a childhood snapshot of Karisma in the arms of her mother, Babita Kapoor, with her father, Randhir Kapoor, standing beside them. The second image is a recent photo of Karisma with her parents, celebrating her 50th birthday.

Karisma Kapoor Thanks Everyone for Their ‘Love and Good Wishes’ on Her 50th Birthday

In the caption, she wrote, "1st birthday to 50th. Grateful. Thank you, everyone, for all the love and good wishes." The video and her message resonated deeply with her followers, who left numerous comments expressing their admiration and best wishes for the actress as she marks this significant milestone. The image captured Karisma in a black dress and can be seen wearing pink sash and a party hat while cutting her birthday cake. Karisma smiled for the camera while holding two knives over a chocolate cake "Wiser, Hotter, HBD Blud, written on it."

Karisma is known for her several hits, including Anari, Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Jeet, Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, and many more. Kapoor won the Best Actress and Best Actress (Critics) awards at Filmfare for her titular roles in the dramas Fiza and Zubeidaa, respectively.

Karisma was last seen in the Murder Mubarak. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry. Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series, Brown.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame, Brown is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss that's their life.

The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances. She will also be seen judging the fourth season of India's Best Dancer. Kareena on the other hand will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. ‘Singham Again’ Actor Arjun Kapoor’s New Look Unveiled by Rohit Shetty on His Birthday (View Pic).

Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits. She also has Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders.