Paris [France], October 8 (ANI): After Cannes Film Festival, actor Deepika Padukone has now made heads turn at the Paris Fashion Week.

The 'Piku' star attended the Louis Vuitton show during the Paris Fashion Week on October 4 and her look was surely feast for the eyes.

Also Read | Rorschach Movie Review: Mammootty and Bindu Panicker are Fantastic in This Captivating Psychological Thriller That Messes With You! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Deepika, who recently became the first Indian ever to become the ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, took over the streets of Paris in a grey-coloured and uniquely structured mini dress. Her outfit features broad shoulders, a box-like silhouette, a frilled and tiered mini-length skirt attached with two long ribbons, and a round neckline.

On Friday, she took to Instagram and shared pictures of her glamorous look.

Also Read | Four More Shots Please Season 3: Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Bani J’s Show to Stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 21!.

One of the images features Deepika posing against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

Deepika's images left fans, her friends and members of the film industry in awe of her beauty.

"Gorgeeeeeee," Alia Bhatt commented.

"Beautiful," a social media user commented.

Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh, too, reacted to her post and that too with a hot face emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which also stars John Abraham. The action drama is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Deepika will be also seen in 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and in a Pan-India film 'Project-K' along with south actor Prabhas. She also has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)