Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making her a part of eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika posted a teaser of an upcoming episode featuring her interaction with students. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude to the PM for giving her this precious opportunity.

"'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is back with its 8th Edition! And this time we'll also be discussing the importance of Mental Health. Thank you Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi for your commitment towards this cause. I look forward to launching our episode," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DF6_w5mylfe/

Recalling her school days, Deepika said, " Main bohot hi naughty bachchi thi. Main humesha sofas pe, tables pe, chair pe chad ke kudna... (I was a naughty kid at school who used to jump around sofas, tables and chairs. We also get stressed a lot. Like I was so weak in Maths and still am. Narendra Modi ji had also shared in his book to express, never suppress) So always express yourself whether it is with your friends, family, parents, teachers)."

The full episode is set to drop on February 12 at 10 am.

During his interaction with students during the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi advised them to turn their failures into lessons.

Highlighting the significance of technology, he encouraged students to understand and make optimal use of it.

"A student's life does not stop if they fail an exam. One must decide whether they want to succeed in life or books... You should turn your failures into your teachers... You are fortunate to be born in an era of technology, and our focus should be to understanding technology and have an optimum utilisation of it," PM Modi said.

During the interaction, he emphasised the importance of holistic development, saying that students cannot grow if they are confined to textbooks."... Students are not robots. We study for our holistic development... Students cannot grow if they are trapped in books... Students need to do their favourite activities; only then can they perform well in exams... One should not live with the mentality that exams are everything... One should gain as much knowledge as possible but not think that exams are everything... One should develop a habit of writing," the Prime Minister added.

He further stressed the importance of allowing children to explore their passions freely. "Kids should not be confined. They need the freedom to explore their passion. Knowledge and exams are two different things," PM Modi said.

The PPC event was broadcast across platforms including on the Prime Minister and PMO's X profile and the PM's YouTube Channel. (ANI)

