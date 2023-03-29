Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 29 (ANI): "Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai". You all must have seen Shah Rukh Khan delivering this dialogue in 'Om Shanti Om'. And seems like this holds true not only in blockbuster films but also in real life.

Veteran actress Deepti Naval finally met an old relative of hers whom she had been searching for years now.

Also Read | Bade Achhe Lagte Hain S2: Pooja Banerjee’s On- Screen Character Pihu Is Inspired from Deepika Padukone's Cocktail Role.

Taking to Instagram, Deepti dropped an adorable picture with her relative. In the image, we can see Deepti and an old lady sitting on a folding cot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQMU2pJ-dd/?hl=en

Also Read | Ramayan Actress Dipika Chikhlia Recreates Her Sita Avatar by Wearing the Same Saree She Wore for Ramanand Sagar's 1987 Show (Watch Video).

Sharing the image, Deepiti revealed that her search for the relative came to an end after she reached an "obscure" village in Punjab.

"What a blessing to finally find one old relative, someone I'd been searching for for years, in an obscure little village near Jalalabad in Punjab," she wrote.

Deepti's post left netizens extremely happy.

"Your good heart radiates through the pic..:) Happiness all over.. Kuch tto alag aur khaas hai aap mein Deepti ji," a social media user commented.

"Priceless moment," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepti was recently seen in the show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)