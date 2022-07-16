Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): Singer Demi Lovato has recently suffered a facial injury.

Lovato got injuries right before appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" recently, Billboard reported.

Lovato first opened up about the incident in a TikTok post on Wednesday. Later she talked about the injury in detail on the show.

"So I was picking something up off the floor that I dropped. I'm a huge fan of crystals. I have literally a huge amethyst that is about this tall. I went to bend down to pick something up and I didn't see the amethyst and I hit my head and I had to get three stitches last night in my face," the 29-year-old explained.

She continued, "I called my doctor and I was like, 'Hey, I just hit my face. Do I need stitches?' So he was like, 'FaceTime me.' So we FaceTimed, and I was like, 'I have Kimmel tomorrow. What do I do?' So I did what any sane person would do, and made a TikTok before I even told anyone about it."

Lovato poked fun at their injury via TikTok in a video featuring one of the app's most popular audios, and had one hand covering part of their forehead and eye. "Nobody's gonna know," a voice said in the TikTok audio. "They're gonna know," another voice replied, as Lovato took her hand to reveal a slightly bloody scar. "F-k!" she mouthed in the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lovato recently unveiled her new song 'Substance', which is written by Lovato, Oak, Keith Sorrells, Alex Niceforo, Laura Veltz, and Jordan Lutes, and produced by Oak, Sorrells, and Niceforo. (ANI)

