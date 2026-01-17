Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): The release date of 'Dhamaal 4' was announced by the makers on Saturday.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the film, which stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi, will be out in theatres on June 12, 2026.

Unveiling the release date, a post on T-Series' official Instagram handle wrote, " Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai. Stay Tuned!"

Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan are also a part of 'Dhamaal 4'.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Dhamaal is a 2007 comedy film directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakeria. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead roles, while Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania, and Prem Chopra featured in supporting roles.

The film became an instant success and later turned into a popular franchise with sequels Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019). (ANI)

