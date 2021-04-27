Chennai, Apr 27 (PTI) South star Dhanush's upcoming film "Jagame Thandhiram" is set to premiere on Netflix on June 18, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

The Tamil-language action thriller, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, revolves around Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home.

Subbaraj said “Jagame Thandhiram” is his dream project and he has made it with all heart.

“The film is made with the ambition of telling a gripping story about a globally prevalent issue through a locally rooted character in a most interesting and entertaining way,” Subbaraj said in a statement.

“Audiences will yet again see Dhanush bring his immense talent and entertainment to the table across 190 countries on Netflix,” he said.

The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and it also marks the debut of actor James Cosmo, the Jeor Mormont of "Game of Thrones".

The film is produced by YNot Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)