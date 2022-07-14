Washington [US], July 14 (ANI): Dhanush, who will next be seen in Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man' suited up in style for the film's premiere which was held in Los Angeles. Wearing a tuxedo, the actor walked the red carpet in the company of his two sons - Yathra and Linga.

All suited up, both his sons posed for the cameras. Sharing pictures from the premiere on Instagram, Dhanush wrote, "When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you. At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga."

The premiere was attended by the entire cast of the film. Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Director duo Joe and Anthony Russo along with Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page walked the red carpet in style.

The Gray Man will hit the theatres worldwide on July 15 while the movie will be available on Netflix from July 22 onwards. The exciting news for Indian fans is that Russo Brothers are coming to India. The director duo will join superstar Dhanush in Mumbai soon to meet fans at 'The Gray Man' premiere in India.

The film will be streamed on Netflix and for the Indian premier, the OTT platform has announced a contest. Netflix India is on a hunt for superfans who will be among the first to watch 'The Gray Man' at the India premiere in Mumbai soon. The contest will begin on July 12 and fans can log on to www.thegrayman.in to participate.

Talking about his experience on The Gray Man, Dhanush said, "It was incredible. This movie is a rollercoaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people."

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy played by Billy Bob Thornton.

Besides Ryan Gosling, Billy Bob Thornton, and Dhanush, 'The Gray Man' also stars Chris Evans, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard. The film is produced by Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi. (ANI)

