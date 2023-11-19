Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi died on Sunday morning at his residence here, his elder daughter Sanjina said. He was 56. Gadhvi, who was three days shy away from his 57th birthday, is best known for helming two blockbuster hits in the Yash Raj Films' Dhoom franchise -- Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006) Operation Parindey Movie Review: Amit Sadh, Rahul Dev’s Zee5 Thriller Sacrifices Character Development for Frenetic Pace.

According to Gadhvi's daughter, the director was "perfectly healthy". "He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy," Sanjina told PTI.

Filmmaker #SanjayGadhvi known for Dhoom and Dhoom 2 passed away earlier this morning. He also directed films like Tere Liye, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Kidnap, Ajab Gazabb Love and Operation Parindey. Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eZC55C1D15 — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) November 19, 2023

Director #SanjayGadhvi known for #Dhoom 1&2 passes away this morning due to heart attack…. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/3Z6LsaAtrP — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 19, 2023

Gadhvi made his directorial debut in 2000 with Tere Liye, which he followed up with 2002's Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, his first project with Yash Raj Films. Besides Sanjini, Gadhvi is survived by his wife and another daughter.