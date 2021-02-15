Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony here on Monday.

The couple got married as per the Hindu rituals in the garden area of Mirza's Bandra residence.

The ceremony was attended by the duo's family and close friends, including actor Aditi Rao Hydari and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

For the occasion, Mirza wore a red bridal saree, paired with a matching dupatta and tied her hair in a neat bun.

Rekhi, who is in his mid-thirties, chose a white kurta pajama and teamed it with a beige turban.

Post the ceremony, the couple stepped out and posed for the photographers. Mirza also distributed sweets to the media waiting outside the venue.

The actor, known for her roles in "Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein", "Sanju" and "Thappad, was in a relationship with Rekhi for some time, but the couple never went public with their romance.

Mirza was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years.

As per reports, Rekhi's first wife was yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. The ex-couple shares a daughter together.

