Washington [US], October 30 (ANI): Julia Roberts has revealed that the late Martin Luther King Jr and his wife, Coretta Scott King, covered the hospital cost for Julia Roberts' birth because her parents couldn't pay for it.

According to Page Six, Julia Roberts told Gayle King in an interview that her parents became friends with Martin Luther King Jr and his wife while living in Atlanta. Her parents used to run a theatre school at the time.

Page Six has quoted Julia Roberts' interview where she said, "One day Coretta called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids."

She added, "My mom was like, 'Sure, come on over,' and so they all just became friends, and they helped us out of a jam."

Julia Roberts recently turned 55. Born on October 28, 1967, Julia Roberts is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood.

Roberts' brilliance has always been praised by both her admirers and the critics who have followed her career. She played the lead in a lot of popular movies. In numerous more films, including "Wonder", "Erin Brockovich", "Eat Pray Love", "Notting Hill", Roberts portrayed the lead character.

Throughout the 1990s and the first half of the 2000s, Roberts was the highest-paid actress. Roberts is an extraordinary Hollywood actor who has continued to wow admirers all across the world. (ANI)

