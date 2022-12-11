Perfection ko improve karna mushkil hota hai, but these Bollywood siblings were up for the challenge. Actors Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor, along with the latter's wife Mira Rajput, recently appeared in a fun video re-creating an iconic scene from the coming-of-age 2001 flick Dil Chahta Hai. Shahid Kapoor Turns Photographer For Wifey Mira Kapoor (View Pics)

The Dhadak actor took on the role of Sameer, originally portrayed by Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, the Kabir Singh actor and his wife took on the roles of Akash and Priya, originally portrayed by Aamir Khan and Suchitra Pillai respectively. Taking to Instagram, Shahid posted the video with the caption, "Dil kya Chahta hai ?!". The trio then proceeds to enact the iconic scene where Akash tells Sameer to confront his girlfriend more assertively over a cup of coffee. Shahid Kapoor Has Only ‘Jhappis and Pappis’ for Birthday Boy Ishaan Khatter (Watch Video).

The video, which ended with Mira softly slapping Ishaan and then bursting out laughing with a number of goofy selfies of the triad, left a lot of fans and colleagues of the actors chuckling. The comment section of the video was filled with laughing emojis. 'Mimi' actor Kriti Sanon wrote, "Crack!!!" with a laughing emoji alongside. While Madras Cafe actor Raashii Khanna wrote, "So cute you guys!".

Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Recreate Dil Chahta Hai Scene

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur. He will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, Ishaan was seen in a period war film, 'Pippa' alongside Mrunal Thakur. Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon of 'Airlift' fame, the film hit the theatres on December 9, 2022.

