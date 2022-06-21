Vancouver [Canada], June 21 (ANI): Singer Diljit Dosanjh has been winning hearts for dedicating his Vancouver concert to Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab on May 29.

Several videos from the musical gala have surfaced online in which Diljit is seen crooning special tracks in the beloved memory of Sidhu Moose Wala.

With his performance, Diljit also paid tribute to late kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu.

'This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers' was shown in the background of Diljit's show in Vancouver.

Diljit's heartfelt gesture has left netizens emotional.

"Thanks and respect for Tribute to @iSidhuMooseWala and call for Unity of #Punjabi Community," a Twitterati wrote.

"Tribute to @iSidhuMooseWala by @diljitdosanjh mad respect you brother .. you stole the show," another one tweeted.

"Big respect for Diljit after tonight. Dedicated the concert to Sidhu Moosewala, Deep Sidhu, and Sandeep Sandhu. Sold out Rogers Arena and brought the entire Punjabi culture under one roof. No one can do it like him. Man truly is the GOAT @diljitdosanjh," a social media user heaped praises on Diljit.

Diljit also shared a glimpse of his performance on Instagram and captioned the post as, "One love."

For those unaware, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Delhi Police have arrested three persons, including two main shooters involved in his killing.

Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu alias Sandeep Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants during a tournament in Punjab's Jalandhar district in March 2022, while Deep Sidhu died in a car accident in February this year. (ANI)

