The concept of clicking selfies has probably existed as long as hand-held cameras have been a thing. After the innovation of front cameras on phones, social media users never failed to update their profile pictures! Self-portraiture has drawn humans to the allure of their own tangible form. Every year you get a chance to dress up and get ready to capture some extra selfies to spam your social handles on National Selfie Day. This year, the occasion will be celebrated on Tuesday, 21st of June. The term 'selfie' has become a full-blown world phenomenon. The modern world trend was started by Robert Cornelius who took the very first selfie using the daguerreotype method, the earliest form of photography utilizing natural light and silver transfers. BTS' RM Drops Mirror Selca With V aka Kim Taehyung On Instagram With Witty Caption 'It Happens' (View Pics).

Speaking of how photogenic faces celebrate their grace, how can we not talk about Bangtan Boys? The boy band members are ever so charming and handsome that their selfies are always aesthetically pleasing. However, the septet drop tons of so-called 'selcas' on Instagram and fanbase platform Weverse to keep their beloved ARMY up-to-date. The best way to observe National Selfie Day and burn off the mid-week blues is by embracing the good looks of the seven K-pop sensations! We are here with about seven selcas that will provide you with some solace. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Shares 10 Back-To-Back Mirror Selcas That Will Leave You Swooning Over The Fashionable Wind Prince (View Pics).

When Kim Taehyung Left ARMY Gasping For Breath By Dropping His Shirtless Mirror Selca

Jimin Acing The Formal Look In The His Office Selfie

Jin Looks Cute As A Button, Right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

RM's Latest Selca Will Make You Fall In Love With Him!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Suga's GLOW In The Click!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

J-Hope's Pout And Everything About Him Is So Lovely

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

What Say About Jungkook's Viral Selca That Shows His Sexy Piercing

NO CAR SELFIE = NOT JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/lCT4N36f5V — ♥︎з♥︎ (@kkyujimi) June 1, 2022

A selfie is a great way to capture moments and memories that will be digitally secured with you forever! Selfie day is best celebrated by taking tons and tons of selfies in pursuit of the perfect one for your feed! These super cute selcas of the Bangatn Boys can simply make your day. Some of the pictures went viral, with ARMY pouring their hearts and souls on the septet's grace!

