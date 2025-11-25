Los Angeles [US], November 25 (ANI): Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh missed out on the Best Actor award at the 53rd International Emmy Awards 2025, where he was nominated for his performance in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

The top honour at the 2025 Emmys went to Spanish actor Oriol Pla for 'Yo, adicto [I, Addict']. Additionally, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' also fell short in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series.

Diljit, who won his first-ever International Emmy nomination this year, was seen gracing the red carpet alongside filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and others. The singer-actor made a striking style statement in a shimmery suit jacket paired with a crisp white shirt, a black bow, black trousers, and his signature black turban.

Diljit Dosanjh's nomination at the 2025 Emmys was seen as a major milestone for the country on a global stage, especially for a film that presented the legacy of Punjab's iconic singer Amar Singh Chamkila to the world.

Besides Oriol Pla, Diljit was also competing against the likes of David Mitchell for Ludwig and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film tells the story of Punjab's iconic folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the "Elvis of Punjab." Chamkila rose to fame in the 1980s for his bold songs and energetic performances, but his life was tragically cut short in 1988 when he and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, were killed at the age of 27.

Released on Netflix in April 2024, Amar Singh Chamkila also stars Parineeti Chopra and was written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. The film's live-recorded folk music and emotionally driven storytelling have been widely appreciated.

In 2020, Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' made history by winning the Best Drama Series award, while comedian Vir Das took home an Emmy in 2021 for his Netflix comedy special 'Vir Das: For India.' (ANI)

