By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): With his latest directorial 'Anek', filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has attempted to shed light on the socio-political conflicts in Northeast India.

Shot mainly in Assam and Meghalaya, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, as an undercover cop who is on a mission to restore peace in the Northeast region.

Ayushmann has previously starred in films that touched on unconventional topics such as 'Badhai Ho" in which he plays a 25-year-old man who discovers his mother is pregnant. In the 2017 film "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" the actor plays an about to be married boy who discovers that he has erectile dysfunction. In "Article 15", Ayushmaan is cast in the role of a police officer who takes on caste discrimination.

Meanwhile, besides Ayushmann 'Anek' stars Andrea Kevichusa, a model from Nagaland who makes her acting debut in the film.

Andrea essays the role of an aspiring boxer from Northeast India, who has to face not just challenges inside the ring, but also confront discrimination due to her roots. Her dialogues especially "Mujhe India se baat karni hain one to one" and "India pe kisi ke baap ka adhikar nahi hai" will make the audience whistle.

Known to make films like 'Thappad' and 'Mulk' both starring Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha has not shied from telling a story which needs to be told about a region whose people have been facing hate crimes, discrimination and racial slurs.

'Anek' is a must-watch for those who want to know about the geopolitical situation of the Northeastern region. (ANI)

