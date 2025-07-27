Washington DC [US], July 26 (ANI): Director Gurinder Chadha has revealed that a sequel to her celebrated 2002 film 'Bend It Like Beckham', which starred Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley, is officially in the works.

While confirming the development of the sequel, the director said, "I'm excited to revisit the original characters and revive the enduring story and build on the legacy we helped to create for the women's game," reported Deadline.

Also Read | After 'Coolie', Will Lokesh Kanagaraj Team Up With Rajinikanth for Another Film? Here's What the LCU Fame Director Said.

Chadha adds that Nagra, Knightley, Archie Punjabi, Juliet Stevenson and other members of the original cast "are aware that a sequel is being developed, but they obviously want to see a script before they commit."

"I'm pretty certain that everyone's going to want to come back. Everything hinges on the script and if the original cast likes it. I am working really hard to make sure every character I bring back has a decent arc and scenes," said Chaddha as quoted by Deadline.

Also Read | Andy Byron, Ex-Astronomer CEO, To Sue Chris Martin's Coldplay After Kiss Cam Controversy With Former HR Head Kristin Cabot? Lawyers Reveal.

The filmmaker was in Basel, Switzerland, ahead of the Women's European Championship final, where the England women's soccer team faced Spain, a repeat of their 2023 World Cup clash.

"I didn't want to do anything because I didn't have a story. And then I came up with a great story, really super-cool story. So now I'm inspired. Literally came up with it just about a month ago. It's my very clear wish to bring the characters back very, very soon. Women's football is more competitive,more exciting, and more global than ever.It is an honor for me to be a small part of it," said Chadha as quoted by Deadline.

Chadha says that she is expecting to keep the sequel ready by 2027 to mark the 25th anniversary of 'Bend it Like Beckham' 2002 UK opening.

Chadha and Berges have begun discussing the screenwriting process. "I'm hoping to write it with Paul, who has come up with some very funny lines like he did last time," said Chadha as quoted by Deadline.

The original film was based on a screenplay she co-wrote with Guljit Bindra and her husband, Paul Mayeda Berges. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)