Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar recently opened up about the significance of his upcoming film 'Ground Zero', which stars actor Emraan Hashmi and is based on true events.

The film, set in Kashmir during the early 2000s, follows a brave mission led by BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey, who played a pivotal role in eliminating terrorist mastermind "Ghazi Baba."

While speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Deoskar shared that the film is deeply rooted in "real incidents" and focuses on the important mission led by Dubey.

"This is completely based on a real incident. Dubey ji, whose full name is Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, was a BSF officer posted in Kashmir. He spent eight years there and learned a lot about the people, the area, and the terrorism network. During that time, Ghazi Baba's name was everywhere. He was also the mastermind behind the 2001 Parliament attack... He became a very dangerous terrorist. Dubey ji played a major role in tracking and eliminating him. It is because of his efforts that the entire operation was successful. But he had to pay a heavy price for it. Still, he smiles and says that the cost is nothing in front of the nation," Deoskar told ANI.

Deoskar also opened up about casting Hashmi in the lead role and revealed that he wanted to break the usual pattern of casting the same kind of actors in army roles.

"We've already seen his strong acting in films like Shanghai and got to know the kind of actor he is from that film," he said.

"When it came to the role of Dubey ji, I felt that we often typecast actors in army films. Toh shayad us mein mujhe lagta hai ki hum novelty factor bhul jaate hain. When Emraan's name came up, I thought he would bring that novelty. He's a powerful actor, and I was sure he would do justice to the role," the director added.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C. Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. Ground Zero will hit the theatres on April 25. Sai Tamhankar is also a part of the film. (ANI)

