Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Channeling her Sunday mood, Bollywood star Disha Patani treated fans to adorable all smiles pictures.

The 'Malang' actor hopped on to Instagram to post a couple of pictures as she rested out in her loosely-fitted ensemble.

In the pictures, Disha is seen candidly posing as she enjoys her weekend. Sporting a no make-up look, the actor flaunted her flawless skin.

With her luscious locks open in the air, the actor donned a pink maxi dress that had a large printed cartoon on it.

Taking to the caption, the actor wrote, "Sunday's be like." (and added a giraffe and pink flower emoticon)

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than five lakh likes.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left multiple hearts and raising hands emoticons in awe of the post.

On the work front, Disha is gearing up for the release of Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She will also be seen in 'Ek Villain 2'.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film's first installment was released in 2014.

It follows (Sidharth Malhotra) Guru, a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with (Shraddha Kapoor) Aisha and decides to mend his ways. When Aisha is murdered by a serial killer (Riteish Deshmukh), Guru begins to search for the murderer to seek revenge. (ANI)

