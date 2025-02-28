Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has collaborated with international band One Republic for the song 'Tell Me'. Interestingly, the song has Bollywood touch as well, courtesy of Disha Patani.

In the track's clip, Disha is seen grooving alongside Karan and Ryan Tedder. The second half of the video sees Disha switch gears, looking ethereal in a pink salwar suit, leading Karan and Ryan into an impromptu bhangra session surrounded by vibrant dancers.

For Karan Aujla, working with OneRepublic has been a long-standing dream.

Expressing his excitement over the collaboration, Karan in a press said, "Working with OneRepublic has been a dream of mine for years, so this collaboration is a big deal. It's exciting to finally share this news, and I know fans are going to love the song. And returning to Warner to release this music feels like coming home. We made my last album the biggest of my career, and I'm ready to make my return even bigger with more surprises in store."

Ryan Tedder, OneRepublic's frontman, added, "I have been obsessed with Indian culture and music since our first show in India. I've been looking for the right opportunity to collaborate with local artists, and I couldn't be more excited about this song and our work with Karan." (ANI)

