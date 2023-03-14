Actress Disha Patani has formed a close bond with Mouni Roy on their The Entertainment tour in North America. The duo has been sharing pictures on social media ever since they met each other, exuding friendship goals. On Tuesday, Mouni took to Instagram and shared a few snaps with Disha. New BFFs Mouni Roy and Disha Patani Raise Temperature With Their Sexy Avatars (View Pics).

In the photos, the two, dressed in their casual best, are grinning broadly. While Mouni is wearing a simple white outfit, Disha is seen in a white bralette and pink mini skirt. Sharing the photos, Mouni wrote, "Me and my D [Disha Patani] at random. #WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss." Reacting to the post, Disha commented, "Love you my mon mon." The Entertainers' tour in the US has garnered a lot of positive response as Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Dish, Mouni, Sonam Bajwa and Stebin Bin have entertained live audiences. Mouni Roy Is an Absolute Diva in a Gorg Brown Ruched Bodycon Dress (View Pics).

New BFFs in B-Town

As the tour has come to an end, Disha dropped a heartfelt post for all. "To new memories and new friends..grateful for them," she captioned. Aparshakti got nostalgic after seeing Disha's post. He commented, "Dishaaaaaaa! Yaar You are such a pure human...I am gonna miss this family and will also miss watching pretentious movie reviews together!!! you know if you know." Jasleen Roy was also a part of the tour.

