Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Disha Patani's birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff is all things love.

Taking to Instagram, Disha, on Wednesday, penned a heartfelt post for Tiger. In the note, the 'Malang' star could not resist praising Tiger.

Also Read | The Larry David Story: Larry David's Documentary Pulled by HBO Hours Before Slated Premiere.

"Happiest b'day my best friend.. thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul.. you're beautiful @tigerjackieshroff," she wrote, adding an adorable video of Tiger flashing his million-dollar smile.

Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be dating for several years. They spark speculation with their regular vacations together, and frequent public appearances with each other.

Also Read | Rebel Wilson Birthday Special: 10 Amazing Quotes by the Actress That Prove She's a Fun Loving Person!.

The two have even worked together in the film 'Baaghi 2'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)