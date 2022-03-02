The premiere of 'The Larry David Story', a two-part documentary about the award-winning producer/writer and comedian, has been pulled by HBO at David's request. On Monday, in a tweet, HBO Documentaries announced "The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info."The Larry David Story Trailer: Documentary About Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm Creator Premieres on March 1! (Watch Video).

According to Variety, it was set to premiere on Monday at 9 PM and be available for streaming on HBO Max. In 'The Larry David Story', the 74-year-old sits down with friend/director Larry Charles and gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows. He will reflect on his bumpy road to success and hit series 'Seinfeld' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and will share his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood.

In the trailer released last month, David had said "I never thought of myself as funny. Anything I was associated with that could be successful was a shock."

David co-created 'Seinfeld' with Jerry Seinfeld and served as executive producer for the first seven seasons. He went on to create HBO series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', in which he stars as a semi-fictionalized version of himself. Larry David Birthday Special: 10 Hilarious Quotes From Curb Your Enthusiasm That Are ‘Prett-Ay, Prett-Ay, Prett-Ay Good’! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info. — HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) March 1, 2022

He has written or co-written the stories in every episode of the improvisational comedy since its pilot episode in 1999. As per Deadline, Larry Charles has directed and executive produced 'The Larry David Story'. Mark Herzog has been the executive producer.

