Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal on Tuesday tied the knot with restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar.

The wedding ceremony took place in the presence of Divya and Apurva's close friends and family members at her residence in Mumbai.

Divya and Apurva were dressed in coordinated wedding trousseau, with Divya wearing a purple lehenga and Apurva complementing her in a matching purple kurta.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Divya took to Instagram and wrote, "From this moment on, our love story continues...Rab Rakha."

Divya's post has been flooded with congratulatory wishes.

"Congratulations you guys," actor Chetna Pande commented.

"Congratulations bohot saara pyaar," a fan wrote.

Before appearing in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021, Divya gained popularity with her stints in other reality TV shows including 'MTV Ace of Space' and 'Splitsvilla'. (ANI)

