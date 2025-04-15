Washington [US], April 15 (ANI): 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' star Xochitl Gomez and 'Rebelde' star Maite Perroni are set to lead 'No Te Olvides', an original musical film from producers Tony Estrada and Kristina Rivera.

It is directed by Kimberly McCullough, reported Deadline.

Written by Nerris Nevarez-Nassiri, 'No Te Olvides' (Don't Forget) is an intergenerational story that follows three generations of Mexican-American women on a journey that sparks healing, humour, and unexpected romance.

The film centres on Maria (Gomez), a closeted twenty-something Chicana who--against the wishes of her workaholic mother, Celestina (Perroni)--sets out to fulfil her grandmother's dying wish: to return to the rural Mexican village where she was born before Alzheimer's erases her memories for good. Perroni will play the role of Celestina, according to Deadline.

Gomez got the lead role in the 2020 film 'The Baby-Sitters Club'. She is well known for her role as America Chavez, a Latin American superhero in Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which grossed over 955 million dollars worldwide.

She most recently appeared on Dancing with the Stars Season 32, where she and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, won the inaugural Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. She will feature opposite Bill Hader in Warner Bros. Animation's The Cat in the Hat, which will be released in March 2026.

Perroni's latest series, Triptych, has the actress playing three main characters. It hit No. 1 for non-English TV series worldwide on Netflix and was in the Top 10 most-watched shows in 80 countries, reported Deadline.

She has starred in dozens of telenovelas and received numerous awards for her acting and music. (ANI)

