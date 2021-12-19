Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra has slammed one of the talent shows' organisers for claiming that she will be part of their judging panel along with musician Salim Merchant.

Taking to Twitter, Parineeti posted a screenshot of a tweet, which was posted by a Twitter handle named Fun Kids India.

" @FunKidsIndia opens audition 4 kids from the UK 2 showcase their talent! Register now at funkids.in/nritalent 4 auditions tomorrow ! Last Chance -- not to be lost ! Judges for finale @ParineetiChopra @Salim_merchant," the tweet read.

Reacting to the post, Parineeti requested the organisers to remove her name and not take advantage of children and parents.

"Absolute SHAM - I am not associated with this show in any way. Request you to kindly remove my name and not take advantage of kids and their parents in this way," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is all set to make her TV debut with new talent show ' Hunarbaaz'. (ANI)

