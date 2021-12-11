Actor Drew Barrymore has spoken out about her decision to become sober revealing that she hasn't had alcohol in two and half years. According to Fox News, while promoting an interview she did with Machine Gun Kelly about prioritizing mental health, Barrymore told the hosts of CBS Morning, "I'm just going to say something for the first time in a long time: I have not had a drink of alcohol in two and a half years. And it was something that I realized just did not serve me in my life." Robert Kirkman’s Skybound in Talks to Acquire Publishing License for GI Joe, Transformers Comics.

Barrymore also discussed why she chose to seek help after her "painful" 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman and how social media can be a dangerous medium for young girls. "I wasn't doing very well, and I just wanted to go talk to some people and how to pull myself out of a hole, and I had these two kids [daughters Olive and Frankie] that I had to fight for and I needed help," she admitted. Mohabbat Hai Teaser: Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh's Chemistry Is the Highlight of This Romantic Track (Watch Video).

"I started reaching out to different people and eventually, I really made some big, sweeping changes in my life, and I got on a whole new track, not back on track, but a brand new one that I helped build," Barrymore said. She realized, "We're in an impasse and a crux of a moment where talking about how we figure ourselves out, how we fix ourselves takes a journey and solutions. Most people do it in private... I wouldn't be surprised if there is a revolt against the perfection right now that we are all forced to see and feel through social media."

In the interview teaser, Machine Gun Kelly confessed he struggles to talk about not "feeling okay" sometimes. He said, "I see a lot of pictures of me and there's like, smiles on them. It's just weird though because I didn't feel good at all that day and I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don't feel like smiling." Kelly added, "And I feel like this odd pressure because I don't want my fans to think that I'm taking something for granted, so if I accept an award and I'm super smiley, but behind the scenes, there was stuff going on..."

As per Fox News, Barrymore said in the clip she "likes him so much more" after his expressing himself.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)