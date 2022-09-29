By Yash Kumar

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): After a hiatus of 2 years, the festive fervour is back in New Delhi's mini Bengal, Chittaranjan Park which is known for its Durga Puja celebrations.

From huge beautiful Maa Durga Pandals to drooling dishes, the preparations of the festival are in full swing and the devotees are all set to celebrate Durga Puja just like the same way in the pre-pandemic era.

Ashish Shome, Treasure, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav themed pandal, CR Park told ANI, "In 2022, we are going to celebrate the 47th year of this Durga Puja, during last two years of Covid-19 we could not perform Durga Puja in a proper way, but this year we are coming back just like the same way in 2019, same scale and the same enthusiasm. This year our theme is Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and we will be having a big flag on top of the pandal, we are going to organize many cultural events for entertainment purposes. But due to Covid, this year's money flow is not up to the mark, so we are not spending a lot of money on these events, but in other areas, the celebrations will be the same as in 2019."

'Dhakis', the traditional drummers without which the celebrations of Maa Durga festival are incomplete can be seen back in CR park.

In conversation with ANI, Partha Banerjee, Committee member, CR Park, said, "This year we have been advised by the police not to invite any big celebrity during Durga Puja to avoid the unnecessary crowd. Last year due to Covid, Durga Puja celebrations were done at a minimum scale, we are told to follow all protocols, to wear masks, and maintain social distancing, this year there are no such restrictions, but it's being celebrated after 2 years so this time the crowd is going to be large in numbers, much more than 2019. Previously we had a footfall of over 1 lakh people every day, even more than that on Ashtami and Navami. But this year we just can't imagine how massive it's gonna be. But we are prepared for that and we are taking all the precautionary measures. We have our own bouncers and police support."

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Over the years, Durga Puja has become an inseparable part of Indian culture with innumerable people celebrating this festival in their own unique way while pertaining to tradition.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. For the Bengali community, Durga Puja is the biggest festival. This year Maha Shashti falls on October 1 and Vijaya Dashami on October 5.

The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture. From the reverberation of 'dhaak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days. (ANI)

