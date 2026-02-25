New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a prosecution complaint, or chargesheet, against former actress and model Harshavardini Ranya, alias Ranya Rao, and others in a Rs 102.55 crore gold smuggling case.

Others named in the chargesheet, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before the Special PMLA Court in Bengaluru, are Tarun Konduru and Sahil Sakariya Jain, in connection with a massive gold smuggling and money laundering racket.

Also Read | 2026 BAFTA-Winning Film 'Boong's Director Lakshmipriya Devi Prays for Peace in Manipur, Says Award Is 'Homage to My Homeland' (Watch Video).

The prosecution complaint has been filed for offences of money laundering under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA.

The ED initiated its probe based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), AC-II, New Delhi, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act, following a complaint filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Also Read | Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? All About Chanel Model and British Vogue Cover Girl Praised by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The case stems from the interception of 14.213 kg of foreign-origin gold, valued at approximately Rs 12.56 crore, from Harshavardini Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3, 2025. Subsequent searches led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore.

The DRI had also filed a prosecution complaint under Section 135 of the Customs Act in the matter.

According to the ED, its investigation revealed that 127.287 kg of gold, valued at approximately Rs 102.55 crore, was smuggled into India between March 2024 and March 2025.

"The contraband was allegedly disposed of in the domestic market through a network of handlers and jewellers. The proceeds were reportedly generated in cash and settled through hawala channels both in India and abroad," said the ED.

"The agency further alleged that the illicit funds were layered and routed through multiple bank accounts and entities to project them as legitimate business transactions."

The ED said the search operations, conducted under Section 17 of the PMLA on May 21 and 22, 2025, at 16 locations across Karnataka, resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents, digital devices, and both Indian and foreign currencies. Statements from several individuals were recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA.

During the course of the investigation, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 34.12 crore held in the name of Harshavardini Ranya under Section 5(1) of the PMLA.

The agency stated that the probe uncovered a well-organised mechanism involving the procurement of gold abroad, its illegal import into India, cash-based disposal, and the subsequent laundering of proceeds through hawala and banking channels. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)