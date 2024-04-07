Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Producer Ektaa R Kapoor has unveiled Bonita Rajpurohit as the lead in the highly anticipated film, 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'.

The announcement comes as a surprise to many, with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' already stirring conversations across social media platforms and film circles.

Directed by the acclaimed Dibakar Banerjee, the film promises to delve into contemporary issues with raw authenticity, and the inclusion of a transgender woman as a protagonist adds another layer of complexity to its narrative.

Ektaa R Kapoor announced the casting of Bonita Rajpurohit in the pivotal role of Kullu in the upcoming flick 'LSD2,' on her official Instagram handle.

In a statement, Kapoor expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Every dream is real and deserves to come true."

Director Dibakar Banerjee played a crucial role in mentoring Bonita Rajpurohit, ensuring that her performance resonated with the film's narrative vision.

Rajpurohit's journey to securing the role serves as a testament to her talent and perseverance, as described in a video shared by the film's makers on social media.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' promises to challenge societal norms and offer a fresh perspective on contemporary issues, all while delivering a compelling cinematic experience.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' which was released in 2010, starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.

Uorfi Javed is making her debut on the big screen with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which will hit theatres on April 19. (ANI)

