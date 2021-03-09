Los Angeles, Mar 9 (PTI) A week after landing the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for her portray of Princess Diana in Netflix's "The Crown", actor Emma Corrin has been tapped to star in romance drama "Lady Chatterley's Lover".

Based on English author DH Lawrence's novel of the same name, the story centres on the wealthy and privileged Lady Chatterley, who finds herself married to a man she doesn't love and engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate.

The book was originally published in Italy and France in the 1920s, but made it to the US in 1959.

According to Deadline, "Life of Pi" screenwriter David Magee is set to pen the script with "The Act" helmer Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre attached to direct.

3000 Pictures, the production company founded by Elizabeth Gabler, is backing the project.

Laurence Mark, Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures are producing.

Marisa Paiva and Nikki Cooper are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)