Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): Actor Sarah Paulson surely knows how to steal someone's heart not only with her acting but also with her sartorial choices.

For Emmys 2021, Sara opted for a stunning Carolina Herrera red gown with puffy and balloon sleeves. She gave it a bold look by applying red lipstick and minimal make-up.

Reacting to Sarah's Emmys' look, a fan tweeted," Bold and classy."

"Beauty in red," another one wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sarah is currently starring in season 10 of 'American Horror Story', and it seems likely that it could be her last.

"It's the first time in about three years where I don't know. I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably. I mean, I don't know. Every time he comes to me with some wackadoodle-stoodle character, I tend to be like, 'Yes! Let's do it!' So, I don't know. This is the first time. So, we'll see," US Magazine quoted her as a saying. (ANI)

