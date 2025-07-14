Los Angeles, Jul 14 (PTI) Hollywood actor Evan Rachel Wood, who essayed the role of Kylie Owens in the romantic fantasy "Practical Magic", says she wasn't approached to be a part of the film's sequel.

Directed by Griffin Dunne, the film was released in 1998, featuring Hollywood stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles.

It followed the story of two witch sisters raised by their quirky aunts in a small town. Together, they confront narrow-minded prejudice and a curse that jeopardises their chances of finding true love.

The news of the sequel surfaced last year. Whereas Bullock and Kidman are set to return to reprise their roles as witch sisters Sally Owens and Gillian Owens, in the upcoming sequel. Wood won't be a part of it.

The "Westworld" actor posted a note on her Instagram handle on Monday. Wood said she would do the sequel even if it is the smallest role in it.

"I am getting asked about this a lot, so l'll just clear it up now;I was not asked to come back and be in the #PracticalMagic sequel. l offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line," she wrote.

"I was told they are re-casting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters," she added.

The sequel is slated to release in theatres on 18, 2026.

