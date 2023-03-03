Washington [US], March 3 (ANI): Evanna Lynch is the latest 'Harry Potter' cast member actress to weigh in on the continuing debate over author and series creator J.K. Rowling's gender beliefs, which have been routinely criticised as anti-transgender.

According to Variety, an American media company, back in 2020, Lynch, who starred in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise as the quirky Luna Lovegood, deleted her Twitter after commenting on Rowling's controversy.

Also Read | VT13: Manushi Chillar Joins the Cast of Varun Tej Konidela Starrer (Watch Video).

The actor said "it's irresponsible to discuss such a delicate topic" as transgender rights on Twitter and "I wish [Rowling] wouldn't," but she added, "That said, as a friend and admirer of Jo I can't forget what a generous and loving person she is." At the time, Lynch faced blowback for supporting Rowling.

Variety has reported that in a new interview with The Telegraph, Lynch opened up about her relationship with the controversial author, revealing that they linked up long before she joined the 'Harry Potter' cast.

Also Read | Camila Cabello Birthday: 7 Times She Dazzled on the Red Carpet Like No One Else!.

Lynch was 11 years old when she addressed a letter to Rowling about her anorexia. The author replied by sending Lynch "incredible, wise letters" while she was recovering.

Speaking about originally commenting on Rowling's anti-trans controversy in 2020, Lynch said, "I was very naive when I was dragged into that conversation... I didn't even know there were two sides. I had a view of, like, good and bad. I do have compassion for both sides of the argument. I know what it was like to be a teenager who hated my body so much I wanted to crawl out of my skin, so I have great compassion for trans people and I don't want to add to their pain."

"I do also think it's important that J.K. Rowling has been amplifying the voices of de-transitioners... I had this impulse to go, 'Let's all just stop talking about it', and I think probably I'm a bit braver now about having uncomfortable conversations," she continued, according to Variety.

Lynch added, "I just felt that her character has always been to advocate for the most vulnerable members of society. The problem is that there's a disagreement over who's the most vulnerable. I do wish people would just give her more grace and listen to her."

Regarding the Rowling debate, Lynch's 'Harry Potter' co-stars are still divided. Daniel Radcliffe disagreed with Rowling's opinions in an open letter, writing, "Transgender women are women."

On the other hand, Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes has slammed the blowback against Rowling as "disgusting" and "appalling." Helena Bonham Carter, who starred as the villainous Bellatrix Lestrange, also echoed similar sentiments, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)