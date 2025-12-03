Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): After dropping the chart-topping Dhurandhar title track, the makers have now unveiled another banger titled 'Ez-Ez.'

Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Hanumankind have joined forces for the new song.

Actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram on Wednesday to share the music video, describing the collaboration as "the biggest collab of 2025."

His caption read, "A magic only @shashwatology could create with @diljitdosanjh @hanumankind - THE BIGGEST COLLAB OF 2025! Ez-Ez Music Video OUT NOW! #Dhurandhar in cinemas worldwide from 5th December."

Soon after Ranveer dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section, with many calling it a "certified banger."

Earlier, the makers had also unveiled the romantic track from the film titled 'Gehra Hua', crooned by Arijit Singh. The track showcased a romantic chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun.

Speaking about Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh said in a press note, "(The Wrath of God) We wanted to create a feature presentation that's at par with any film in the world. Our attempt was to level up in every aspect of the cinematic process to create a film that we as Indians can be proud of."

Meanwhile, in the latest development, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given the green signal to the Ranveer starrer spy thriller after reviewing concerns raised by the parents of Ashoka Chakra and Sena Medal awardee Major Mohit Sharma. The CBFC clarified that the film is a work of fiction and has no direct or indirect resemblance to Major Sharma's life. It also emphasised that the film includes an explicit disclaimer stating that all characters, events, and storylines are fictitious and do not relate to any real persons, living or deceased.

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, the spy-action thriller features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

'Dhurandhar' is scheduled for theatrical release on December 5, 2025. (ANI)

