Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): British electronic music group Faithless, lead singer Maxi Jazz, passed away at the age of 65 on Friday night.

Taking to Twitter, the band shared a picture and wrote, "We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him. He was a brilliant lyricist, DJ, Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius. Rest in peace dearest Max. 1957 - 2022."

https://twitter.com/faithless/status/1606688624803823616

According to a US based entertainment outlet Deadline, Jazz formed Faithless in 1995, along with Rollo Armstrong, Jamie Catto and Sister Bliss. He was lead vocalist in the band from 1995 to 2011 and again in 2015.

Thanking the fans for all the love and support the band tweeted, "...and thank you Faithless family for all the love you showed us over the years. Please look after each other, y'hear ?? as Max would always say."

https://twitter.com/thesisterbliss/status/1606684888505016320

Faithless band member, Sister Bliss took to her Twitter and revealed that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep.

She wrote, "Maxi Jazz 1957 - 2022. We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night. Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y'hear."

British DJ MistaJam paid tribute to Jazz on Twitter. "I only met him IRL once and he was the kindest man with such an aura about him," MistaJam wrote. "His words and performances touched so many of us and he'll be sorely missed."

https://twitter.com/mistajam/status/1606695709432070145

Faithless is known for their songs like 'Insomnia', 'God is a DJ', 'We come one', 'One step too far', 'Salva Mea' and many more. (ANI)

