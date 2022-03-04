Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Months after Sidharth Shukla's demise, Instagram has memorialised the actor's account.

The word "Remembering" is now written above Sidharth's name on his profile on the photo-sharing application.

For the unversed, memorialised accounts are a place to remember someone's life after they have passed away.

The memorialisation of Sidharth's Instagram account has left his fans emotional.

"You are always alive in our hearts," a netizen commented.

"This is so heartbreaking. This 'remembering' word made me cry," another one wrote.

Sidharth, who won everyone's hearts with his stints in 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Broken But Beautiful', and 'Dil Se Dil Tak' among other projects', died on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40.

He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. (ANI)

