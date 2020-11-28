New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar spent his Saturday jamming with his daughter Akira Akhtar as his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar captured the warm moment in the camera.

The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' actor took to Instagram to share the picture captured by Dandekar.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma to Return Back to Work After Her Delivery, Says 'I Intend to Keep Working for As Long as I Live'.

The picture sees Farhan dressed in comfy weekend clothing seated on his couch with a guitar in his hand while Akira sat right beside him with a smile on her face.

He then shared in the caption how his Saturdays are usually filled with music as he wrote, "Saturday's be like .. #musiclove."

Also Read | Hina Khan's Airport Fashion Is All About Pairing Her Denim Jumpsuit With a Louis Vuitton Handbag and Stylish Reflectors (View Pics).

Besides being an actor and a filmmaker, Farhan is also known for his singing and music skills.

He has sung various songs in several of his films including his musical drama franchise 'Rock On' which marked Farhan's singing debut. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)