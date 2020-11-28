Hina Khan is synonym to fashion. Be it acting or style, the actress has always given a fabulous output in both the departments. Over the years, she has turned into a glamazon who inspires many. Right from attending an event in style to even going to the gym looking all wow, she never ever has flashed a 'blah' look when it comes to style. On Novmber 28, the actress was papped by our paparazzi at the aipprt and once again we are impressed and how. Hina's airport look this time was also sync with the wintery weather as she opted for a denim jumpsuit. Hina Khan Looks Incredibly Gorgeous In A Thigh-High Slit Dress By Edward Arsouni That Costs Rs 1.25 lakh (View Pics).

Elaborating on her look, the former Bigg Boss contestant opted for a full-length jumpsuit in shade ink blue that came with a sassy belt. That's not it, as to amp up her overall getup, she added a pair of white sneakers and cool reflectors. With her hair open, a dash of nude lip shade and a hint of makeup, she looked perfect. Not to miss, the most expensive accessory, Hina's Louis Vuitton handbag. All in all, quite a well-synchronised look. Hina Khan is Dropping Some Major Style Bombs on Us with Her Recent Fashion Outing for Bigg Boss 14 (View Pics).

Check Out Hina Khan Airport Pics Below:

Hina Khan Airport Look (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's More:

Hina Khan Airport Look (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

In a nutshell, Hina's this look was very much simple at the same time a superb garment to wear while travelling. If we need to rate Khan's airport style, then it's an 8/10. So, what do you think about the babe's this look? Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

