Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday unveiled the new poster of Farrey, the debut film of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the poster which he captioned, "#Farrey trailer out tomorrow, results out on November 24th" In the poster, a group of students can be seen standing by the side of the 'A+' sign. Earlier, the Dabangg actor shared the official teaser of the film. The teaser began with the sound of a clock ticking, students taking exams, filling up their OMR sheets, making farrey and then getting caught. In the film, Alizeh plays a student. Farrey is a word used by students for small chits of paper bearing answers, that they sneak into exam halls. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, 'Main toh yeh F word ki baat kar raha tha, aapne kya socha!' Farrey Teaser: Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Makes Her Bollywood Debut in Soumendra Padhi's Thriller Movie (Watch Video).

Farrey is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 24. Meanwhile, Padhi is known for his much-acclaimed film, 'Budhia Singh: Born to Run', which received a national award. Apart from that, Padhi also helmed the web series 'Jamtara' seasons 1 and 2 which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Salman Khan Shares Playful Pics With Niece Alizeh Agnihotri As She Turns Model for His New Clothing Collection, Actor Says ‘Genes Mein Hai Love and Care’.

View Salman Khan's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Watch Farrey Teaser:

Talking about Salman's work front, he is gearing up for the release of the action thriller film Tiger 3, which will hit the theatres this Diwali. The film also has Katrina Kaif. In October, Salman will be seen hosting the 17th season of Bigg Boss.