Entertainment News | 'Farzi', 'Bawaal' and 'Citadel' Top Most-watched Streaming Lists: Survey

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Shahid Kapoor's debut OTT show "Farzi" and Varun Dhawan's "Bawaal" have topped the lists of the most watched series and films in 2023, media consulting ?rm Ormax Media said in its new report.

In its 'Streaming Originals in India: The 2023 Story' report, the company compiled the list of top original shows and films in Hindi & International languages from 2023 on three parameters -- viewership, marketing buzz and content strength.

On the basis of viewership, the firm has come out with five 'Most-Watched' lists -- Hindi Web-series, Indian Unscripted Shows, Hindi Films, International Shows and International Films.

"Farzi", directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, was viewed by 37 million people, followed by "The Night Manager" (28.6 million), "Taaza Khabar" (23.5 million), "Asur" season two (21 million) and Sushmita Sen's "Taali" (17.8 million).

According to the report, "Farzi" was the only show to cross the 30 million viewership mark in 2023. It is now the most-watched SVOD (subscription video on demand) series in India.

Ormax said the viewership was estimated using primary research conducted among audiences across India at a weekly level, taking into account the number of people who watched a show (at least one full episode) or a film (at least 30 minutes).

Nitesh Tiwari-directed "Bawaal", starring Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, was critically-panned and courted controversy for Holocaust-related references following its release on Prime Video. The film, however, was viewed by 21.2 million people, making it the most watched Hindi film on OTT in 2023.

It was followed by Shahid Kapoor's "Bloody Daddy" (17