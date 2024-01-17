Entertainment News | 'Farzi', 'Bawaal' and 'Citadel' Top Most-watched Streaming Lists: Survey

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Shahid Kapoor's debut OTT show "Farzi" and Varun Dhawan's "Bawaal" have topped the lists of the most watched series and films in 2023, media consulting ?rm Ormax Media said in its new report.

Agency News PTI| Jan 17, 2024 07:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | 'Farzi', 'Bawaal' and 'Citadel' Top Most-watched Streaming Lists: Survey

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Shahid Kapoor's debut OTT show "Farzi" and Varun Dhawan's "Bawaal" have topped the lists of the most watched series and films in 2023, media consulting ?rm Ormax Media said in its new report.

In its 'Streaming Originals in India: The 2023 Story' report, the company compiled the list of top original shows and films in Hindi & International languages from 2023 on three parameters -- viewership, marketing buzz and content strength.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner’s Return To Pink Hair Sparks Nostalgia for the ‘King Kylie’ Era (View Pics).

On the basis of viewership, the firm has come out with five 'Most-Watched' lists -- Hindi Web-series, Indian Unscripted Shows, Hindi Films, International Shows and International Films.

"Farzi", directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, was viewed by 37 million people, followed by "The Night Manager" (28.6 million), "Taaza Khabar" (23.5 million), "Asur" season two (21 million) and Sushmita Sen's "Taali" (17.8 million).

Also Read | Netflix Bags OTT Rights for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 & Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan.

According to the report, "Farzi" was the only show to cross the 30 million viewership mark in 2023. It is now the most-watched SVOD (subscription video on demand) series in India.

Ormax said the viewership was estimated using primary research conducted among audiences across India at a weekly level, taking into account the number of people who watched a show (at least one full episode) or a film (at least 30 minutes).

Nitesh Tiwari-directed "Bawaal", starring Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, was critically-panned and courted controversy for Holocaust-related references following its release on Prime Video. The film, however, was viewed by 21.2 million people, making it the most watched Hindi film on OTT in 2023.

It was followed by Shahid Kapoor's "Bloody Daddy" (17

  • Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024 Greetings in Punjabi & HD Photos: WhatsApp Stickers, Images, Quotes, Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab
  • Videos
    Richa Chadha Experiences 4-Hour Delay With IndiGo Flights, Raises Concerns Over Monopoly In Aviation Sector Richa Chadha Experiences 4-Hour Delay With IndiGo Flights, Raises Concerns Over Monopoly In Aviation Sector
    • Close
    Search

    Entertainment News | 'Farzi', 'Bawaal' and 'Citadel' Top Most-watched Streaming Lists: Survey

    Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Shahid Kapoor's debut OTT show "Farzi" and Varun Dhawan's "Bawaal" have topped the lists of the most watched series and films in 2023, media consulting ?rm Ormax Media said in its new report.

    Agency News PTI| Jan 17, 2024 07:46 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Entertainment News | 'Farzi', 'Bawaal' and 'Citadel' Top Most-watched Streaming Lists: Survey

    Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Shahid Kapoor's debut OTT show "Farzi" and Varun Dhawan's "Bawaal" have topped the lists of the most watched series and films in 2023, media consulting ?rm Ormax Media said in its new report.

    In its 'Streaming Originals in India: The 2023 Story' report, the company compiled the list of top original shows and films in Hindi & International languages from 2023 on three parameters -- viewership, marketing buzz and content strength.

    Also Read | Kylie Jenner’s Return To Pink Hair Sparks Nostalgia for the ‘King Kylie’ Era (View Pics).

    On the basis of viewership, the firm has come out with five 'Most-Watched' lists -- Hindi Web-series, Indian Unscripted Shows, Hindi Films, International Shows and International Films.

    "Farzi", directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, was viewed by 37 million people, followed by "The Night Manager" (28.6 million), "Taaza Khabar" (23.5 million), "Asur" season two (21 million) and Sushmita Sen's "Taali" (17.8 million).

    Also Read | Netflix Bags OTT Rights for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 & Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan.

    According to the report, "Farzi" was the only show to cross the 30 million viewership mark in 2023. It is now the most-watched SVOD (subscription video on demand) series in India.

    Ormax said the viewership was estimated using primary research conducted among audiences across India at a weekly level, taking into account the number of people who watched a show (at least one full episode) or a film (at least 30 minutes).

    Nitesh Tiwari-directed "Bawaal", starring Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, was critically-panned and courted controversy for Holocaust-related references following its release on Prime Video. The film, however, was viewed by 21.2 million people, making it the most watched Hindi film on OTT in 2023.

    It was followed by Shahid Kapoor's "Bloody Daddy" (17 million), Manoj Bajpayee's "Gulmohar" (16.3 million), "Tumse Na Ho Payega" (14.3 million) and Tara Sutaria's "Apurva" (12.6 million).

    The list of Most-Watched Indian Unscripted Shows is topped by "Bigg Boss OTT" season two, which was viewed by 19.5 million people. It was followed by "Koffee With Karan" season eight (15.4 million), "Temptation Island India" (13.5 million), "Dance+ Pro" (8.8 million) and "MasterChef India" (7.3 million).

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden's "Citadel" was the Most-Watched International Show in 2023. The show, which received mixed reviews, was viewed by 17 million people.

    The second place went to "The Mandalorian" season three (11.3 million), followed by "Sex Education" season four (10.2 million), "I Am Groot" season two (9.9 million) and "The Last Of Us" (9.5 million).

    The Most-Watched International Films list was dominated by Chris Hemsworth-starrer "Extraction 2", which was viewed by 9.8 million people. The other four most watched movies were -- Alia Bhatt's "Heart Of Stone" (8.5 million), "BTS Yet To Come" (7.7 million), Ben Affleck and Matt Damon-starrer "Air" (6.7 million) and "Merry Little Batman" (6.6 million). PTI

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    New Zealand vs Pakistan
    500K+ searches
    NZ vs PAK
    200K+ searches
    PAK vs NZ
    200K+ searches
    Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
    200K+ searches
    West Indies vs Australia
    200K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    New Zealand vs Pakistan
    500K+ searches
    NZ vs PAK
    200K+ searches
    PAK vs NZ
    200K+ searches
    Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
    200K+ searches
    West Indies vs Australia
    200K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot