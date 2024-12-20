Bengaluru, Dec 20 (PTI) Good news to Ed Sheeran's fans in Bengaluru who weren't able to get affordable tickets the first time round. An extra show is added to the four-time Grammy award winner's The Mathematics Tour in Bengaluru.

Now Sheeran will be performing on February 8 and February 9, the organisers said on Friday.

For the February 8 show, tickets priced between Rs 4,000 and Rs 10,000 were already sold out and the ones priced between Rs 11,000 and Rs 30,000 are fast filling. February 9 tickets went live today at 12 noon.

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business (Live Events), BookMyShow, which is organising The Mathematics Tour in India, said, "The response has been truly phenomenal, and we are thrilled to announce an additional show in Bengaluru to meet the extraordinary demand from his fans."

Bengaluru will be the only city in India to host back-to-back performances of Sheeran, added Roncon.

The tour will see Sheeran spotlighting his signature acoustic brilliance, with just his guitar and Loop Station, said Owen Roncon, Chief of Business (Live Events), BookMyShow.

BookMyShow is organising the tour with AEG Presents Asia, a live entertainment company that has presented uber popular pop stars like Taylor Swift and the K-Pop phenomenon Blackpink in recent times.

Sheeran's setlist in India will include iconic tracks from his decade-spanning career such as 'Shape of You', 'Thinking Out Loud', 'Perfect', 'Shivers' and 'Castle on the Hill', alongside tracks from his latest chart-topping album, added Roncon.

He also said Sheeran and his team have a strict stance against anyone using unofficial secondary ticketing sites to try and stop fans being exploited when trying to buy tickets for his shows.

"We will be monitoring the sales transactions in co-operation with local law enforcement authorities to identify purchases that are in contravention of the terms and conditions for the sale of Ed Sheeran tickets. All ticket purchases that contravene these terms and conditions will be subject to possible cancellation," added Roncon. The Mathematics Tour in India will visit six cities.

"It is Sheeran's most extensive visit to the country, offering fans an unforgettable experience that celebrates the magic of live entertainment. The tour will begin in Pune on January 30, followed by stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi NCR," added Roncon.

