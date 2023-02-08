New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The wait is finally over. The details regarding Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's new show have been unveiled.

Their new show is titled 'Bazakh' and is all set to debut in the showcase's International Panorama, a 12-title competitive section where it will be eligible for the best series, director, actress, actor, student jury and audience awards, Variety reported.

"Barzakh" (6 X 58') is helmed by director Asim Abbasi who also directed Zindagi's first Pakistani original "Churails" and the feature film "Cake." It is produced by Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi, the Indian subcontinent focused programming block on streamer ZEE5 Global.

The series was shot on location in Karachi. It is a family drama centred around an elderly man's quest for love. It explores intergenerational trauma between fathers and sons. The narrative is framed within a fantastical world of supernatural beings and otherworldly events that reveal the chasms between life, death and rebirth.

Sharing more details about the show, Abbasi said, "What does it mean to be human? What does it mean to have a soul, and does it survive us? How does one find hope and joy in a perpetual state of limbo? These are the central concerns of 'Barzakh'."

"In the aftermath of my father's passing, and witnessing my son grow into a young boy, I found myself consumed with nostalgia, and memories of times gone and loves lost. And I began to think about my fears - the end of consciousness, the end of imagination, the end of love. And from these fears, grew a story where love was indeed eternal. Where it survived us - making it the ultimate human legacy," Abbasi added.

Fawad and Sanam, who earlier worked together in 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai', reunited for 'Barzakh' almost after eight years. (ANI)

