Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan opened up about Kajol going the extra mile to recreate their iconic 90s romance at the Filmfare Awards 2025. At the award night, covered exclusively by IANS, he revealed on stage that despite battling illness, Kajol travelled to Ahmedabad at his request, showcasing her dedication and commitment to bringing their timeless on-screen magic to the stage. Filmfare Awards 2025: Kajol Shares Then and Now ‘Most Epic Throwback’ Photo With Shah Rukh Khan After Her 7th Black Lady Win (View Post).

At the star-studded award night, SRK and Kajol brought the magic of the 90s to life at the Filmfare Awards, delivering a nostalgic performance that had the audience cheering for more. The iconic duo recreated their evergreen hits, taking fans down memory lane with unforgettable songs like “Tujhe Dekha To”, “Suraj Hua Maddham”, and “Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana.”. Shah Rukh looked suave in a navy-blue suit, while Kajol looked stunning black saree. The performance was filled with heartwarming moments, culminating in a warm hug between Shah Rukh and Kajol on stage.

SRK and Kajol Perform to ‘Suraj Hua Madham’ at Filmfare Awards 2025

Kajol and Srk performing “Suraj Hua Madham” ☀️ pic.twitter.com/UCXqiAv8tl — kajol updates (@kajolupdates) October 11, 2025

Adding to the nostalgia, Karan Johar - the director behind some of their most memorable films - ran up to join the embrace. In another unforgettable moment, Kajol stepped onto the stage to present an award as the lights dimmed, and the set came alive with sunflowers and dancers. Moments later, Shah Rukh Khan joined her, bringing to life the magic of their iconic “DDLJ” romance. Several other celebrities gave power-packed performances at the glitzy award night. Siddhant Chaturvedi delivered a lively tribute to the late legendary actor Shammi Kapoor, performing timeless classics like “Chahe Koi Mujhe.” Filmfare Awards 2025: Anupam Kher Gets Nostalgic As He Honours Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Karan Johar, Says ’90s Was the Best Time for Cinema, Love, Bonding and Togetherness (Watch Video).

Kriti Sanon honoured another iconic veteran, Zeenat Aman, dancing to evergreen hits such as “Hare Rama Hare Krishna”. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar lit up the stage with his signature energy, performing a medley of classic songs. The Filmfare Awards 2025 took place on October 11, 2025, at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. The award ceremony was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Maniesh Paul, and Karan Johar.

