Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13 (ANI): Renowned filmmaker and producer SV Rajendra Babu and a delegation of National Film Awardees met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday and discussed the construction of Film City in Mysuru and other issues.

The Karnataka CM during the meeting assured to hold another round of detailed discussion about the construction of Film City in Varuna Constituency in Mysuru after the State Budget. He also assured to consider other requests of the delegation.

In the meeting, film director Girish Kasaravalli, T.N. Seetharama, Lingadevaru, Nanjundegowda, Senior actor Shrinivas Murthy, Actress Vijayalakshmi Singh, Commissioner of Department of Information and Public Relations, Hemanth Nimbalker were present. (ANI)

